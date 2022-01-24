 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Greensboro adjusts trash, recycling schedules
top story

City of Greensboro adjusts trash, recycling schedules

Greensboro logo horizontal
Courtesy of city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Due to inclement weather, the City of Greensboro is revising its solid waste collection for the week of Jan. 24, officials said in a news release Monday.

· Last Friday’s collection, Jan. 21, will be completed Monday, Jan. 24.

· Monday’s collection will move to Tuesday.

· Tuesday’s collection will move to Wednesday.

· Thursday’s and Friday’s collections will remain the same.

For up-to-date information on all City related closings and cancellations, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates.

