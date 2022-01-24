City of Greensboro adjusts trash, recycling schedules

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Due to inclement weather, the City of Greensboro is revising its solid waste collection for the week of Jan. 24, officials said in a news release Monday.
· Last Friday’s collection, Jan. 21, will be completed Monday, Jan. 24.
· Monday’s collection will move to Tuesday.
· Tuesday’s collection will move to Wednesday.
· Thursday’s and Friday’s collections will remain the same.
For up-to-date information on all City related closings and cancellations, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates.
