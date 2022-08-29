City of Greensboro hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 10

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro is hosting its Memorial Stair Climb to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

The event to honor the public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center will be held at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St., according to a news release from the city.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m.

Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.

This year, participants will be able to access and fill out an online participation waiver with a QR code on their phone and purchase T-shirts before the event. Specially designed event T-shirts are available for $15.

Visit the Greensboro Fire Department Facebook Page (@gsofiredept) for more information about the event.