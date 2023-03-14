The City of Greensboro is continuing street resurfacing projects that will affect traffic flow in the coming weeks. Following is a list of projects and the relevant dates and times:

Today, Friday and Monday

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Haywood Street between South Josephine Boyd Street and Dillard Street – street milling and adjusting structures

*Portland Street between Haywood Street and Oak Street – street milling and adjusting structures

Today through Friday (continued from last week)

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Winchester Drive between Corliss Street and Lakefield Drive – paving

*Woodlea Drive between Glenview Drive and W. Vandalia Road – paving

*West Montcastle Drive between S. Elm-Eugene Street and Lakefield Drive – paving

*Emory Drive between South Elm-Eugene Street and Woodlea Drive – paving

*Winchester Court between Winchester Drive and the cul-de-sac – paving

*Stonehaven Drive between West Montcastle Drive and Woodlea Drive – paving

*Lakefield Drive between Largo Drive and Webster Road – paving

Today through Friday, and Monday-Tuesday

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Berkley Place between S. Chapman Street and South Elam Avenue – street milling and adjusting structures

*Sylvan Road between Kensington Road and South Elam Avenue – street milling & adjusting structures

* Camden Drive between Waverly Way and Berkshire Street – street milling & adjusting structures

Thursday and Monday-Tuesday

Job will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Erwin Street between South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road – adjusting structures and paving

Thursday and Tuesday

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

~ McCormick Street between W. Florida Street and Linwood Street – adjusting structures and paving

~ Linwood Street between Glenwood Avenue and Willomore Street – adjusting structures and paving

Monday-Tuesday

Job will alternate lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*South Holden Road between W. Gate City Boulevard and Patterson Avenue – milling

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job depend on on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.