The City of Greensboro is continuing street resurfacing projects that will affect traffic flow in the coming weeks. Following is a list of projects and the relevant dates and times:

Projects Now through Friday and March 27

Job will alternate lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*S. Holden Road between W. Gate City Boulevard and Patterson Avenue – Milling & Adjusting Structures

Projects for Tuesday

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*McCormick Street between W. Florida Street and Linwood Street – Paving

*Linwood Street between Glenwood Avenue and Willowmore Street – Paving

Projects for March Wednesday through Thursday

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Haywood Street between S. Josephine Boyd Street and Dillard Street – Paving

*Portland Street between Haywood Street and Oak Street – Paving

Projects for March Wednesday, Friday and March 27-28

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 am to 6 pm

*Berkley Place between S. Chapman Street and S. Elam Avenue – Adjusting Structures & Paving

*Sylvan Road between Kensington Road and S. Elam Avenue – Adjusting Structures & Paving

*Camden Drive between Waverly Way and Berkshire Street – Adjusting Structures & Paving

Projects for Thursday and March 28

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Terrault Drive between Horse Pen Creek Road and the cul-de-sac – Adjusting Structures

* Grasmere Drive between Terrault Drive and the cul-de-sac – Adjusting Structures

*Tagus Drive between Amidon Drive and Terrault Drive – Adjusting Structures

* Staghorn Drive between Ardoch Court and the cul-de-sac – Adjusting Structures

* Ardoch Court between Terrault Drive and the cul-de-sac – Adjusting Structures

* Ardoch Drive between Talmaga Drive and Terrault Drive – Adjusting Structures

Projects for March 28

All jobs will alternate lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Allenbrooke Drive between Fairfax Road and Beckford Drive – Milling

* Farmbrooke Drive between Allenbrooke Drive and Random Drive – Milling

* Random Drive from Allenbrooke Drive to Dead End – Milling

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job depend on on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.