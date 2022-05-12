Civil rights museum, Charlotte Hawkins Brown historic site and NC Zoo would get money under Cooper’s budget proposal

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed state budget released Wednesday includes $10.5 million for the International Civil Rights Center and Museum to buy property next door so the site can be expanded.

The museum would provide $4.5 million in matching funds.

And $16 million would go to renovating the dormitories at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown State Historic Site in Sedalia, which was just named one of the 11 most endangered historic sites by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The budget also would allocate $5 million to demolish the existing aviary at the N.C. Zoo and to plan for its replacement.

Other line items in Cooper’s budget within the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources include $4 million to plan and build the African American Monument at the State Capitol; $600,000 to move and repair the Oregon Inlet Lifesaving Station; and $10 million to renovate and expand the Fort Fisher Aquarium.

Museum expansion

In March, Sit-In Movement Inc., a nonprofit which owns the museum, officially bought 2.2 acres next to the museum, including the former First Citizens Bank at South Elm and Market streets.

The property and five-story brick building sold for $10.25 million. The city of Greensboro and Guilford County each agreed to kick in $2 million toward the purchase, along with a $500,000 grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, museum officials said.

The expansion is necessary to meet requirements allowing it to potentially become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. UNESCO stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and there are only 24 sites with this designation in the United States. Among them are the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon.

To qualify, the museum must control the immediate environment of the building so it can “maintain the character and feel of the historic site at the time that the historic event took place,” Will Harris, a principal scholar for the museum, previously told the News & Record.

The museum site sits on what was the old F.W. Woolworth store, where four N.C. A&T students refused to leave a whites-only lunch counter until they were served. The months-long protest, which eventually succeeded, sparked similar sit-ins throughout the South.

Dormitories in disrepair

Palmer Memorial Institute, a boarding school founded in 1902 by Charlotte Hawkins Brown, transformed the lives of more than 2,000 African American students before it closed in 1971. The school, which reopened in 1987 as the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, is the first State Historic Site to honor an African American woman.

Today, three former dormitories for the school’s students — Galen Stone Hall, Charles W. Eliot Hall and Reynolds Hall — are unsafe to enter following severe storm damage and years of disuse, officials said on the state historical site's Facebook page.

“Restoring these neglected buildings to usefulness will help to further position the museum as an anchor in the historically Black community of Sedalia,” André D. Vann, president of the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Historical Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “This national recognition is an opportunity to revitalize Palmer Memorial Institute and reinvigorate support for this unique, special place.”

Zoo aviary

The aviary, built in 1982, had been closed since Jan. 24 due to concerns about the highly contagious avian flu, although the zoo said none of its birds has tested positive for the virus. Then in April, the zoo announced it was closing the building permanently due to safety concerns and relocating the nearly 100 birds and more than 2,000 plants.

Inspections of the building revealed weaknesses in the roof and erosion under the building that have made the structure unsafe for workers and visitors, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported previously. The report from the inspection indicated the building would not be worth repairing and that a new building, if constructed, should be placed on a more stable site within the park.

The $5 million Cooper requested is the estimated cost of demolishing the existing building and designing a new one. It’s not clear when a new aviary could be built.

State lawmakers in the N.C. General Assembly will come up with their own spending plans, but can consider Cooper’s budget proposal, during their spring session scheduled to convene next week on Wednesday.