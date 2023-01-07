Closing the (Urban) Loop: The final leg could open to commuters in a few weeks

GREENSBORO — Seventy-five years after the superhighway was first described in city documents, officials are closing the loop — that is, the Greensboro Urban Loop.

Contractors are wrapping up work on the final three miles of the 44-mile circuit around the city — a section that connects North Elm Street to U.S. 29.

“It could open at the end of January if it doesn’t rain and it’s not too cold,” said Aaron Moody, a spokesman for N.C. Department of Transportation.

Even after it opens for traffic, contractors have six more months for the finishing touches, such as planting vegetation alongside the highway.

Construction on the last section of the loop — from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 — began in April 2018 and carries a $137.3 million price tag. The part between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street opened in December 2020.

The entire project has cost about $504 million, according to NCDOT.

The loop received its initial go-ahead from federal regulators in 1995 and a 2017 News & Record article indicates the first 2-mile section of the project opened from U.S. 70 south to Interstate 40/85 in May 2002.

However, Moody and the NCDOT webpage devoted to the project indicated construction began in 2013.

In any case, the idea originated in a 1948 city transportation plan, which described it as part of “a comprehensive thoroughfare system for Greensboro, based on the existing form of the city, designed to meet present and future needs and yet flexible enough to meet any unexpected shifting.”

For a while, the project was known as “Painter Boulevard” — named for Greensboro’s first city manager, Pennell Churchman Painter.

Local officials initially envisioned it as a parkway similar to Wendover Avenue. But over time, the large-scale project required more money than the city could muster on its own.

The state took over in 1989, when the General Assembly created the Highway Trust Fund to build thoroughfares statewide.

And while the pandemic and related material and labor shortages have impacted the construction industry as a whole, Moody said this didn’t affect the project’s final cost.

“The cost agreed to in the original contract doesn’t change,” he said.