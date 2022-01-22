 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Closings and delays for Saturday, Jan. 22: International Civil Rights Center & Museum closed Saturday
Here's a look at what is closed or delayed due to the latest winter weather in Guilford County and the surrounding area:

Closed Saturday

• International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro.

• Greensboro Aquatic Center.

• Benjamin, Glenwood, Hemphill, McNairy and Vance Chavis branches of the Greensboro Public Library.

• N.C. Zoo in Asheboro.

• Greensboro Science Center.

Moved to Monday

• Trash and recycling collection in Greensboro.

Send information on closings and delays to publicsafety@greensboro.com.

