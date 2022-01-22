Closings and delays for Saturday, Jan. 22: International Civil Rights Center & Museum closed Saturday

Here's a look at what is closed or delayed due to the latest winter weather in Guilford County and the surrounding area:
Closed Saturday
• International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro.
• Greensboro Aquatic Center.
• Benjamin, Glenwood, Hemphill, McNairy and Vance Chavis branches of the Greensboro Public Library.
• N.C. Zoo in Asheboro.
• Greensboro Science Center.
Moved to Monday
• Trash and recycling collection in Greensboro.
Send information on closings and delays to publicsafety@greensboro.com.
