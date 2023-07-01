COLFAX — “I didn’t realize I was going to be so emotional,” said Barbara Hedgecock, tearing up shortly before the fire department her father helped found dissolved voluntarily on Friday.

“My daddy helped start this,” Hedgecock said of her father, Bailey Flint, and the Colfax Fire Department. “That siren would go off and he would get in his car and take off.”

That siren at Station No. 16 — which used to alert volunteer firefighters to an emergency — has long since been replaced by emergency dispatchers and modern technology.

It sang one final time Friday afternoon, however, signifying the last call for the 65-year-old Colfax Fire Department.

Friday’s ceremony marked a new era, as the Kernersville Fire Department took over protecting this 14-square-mile district in western Guilford County. Along with Station No. 16, Kernersville also took ownership of Colfax’s engine, reserve engine, tanker, brush truck and two command staff vehicles.

The High Point Fire Department took over Colfax’s second station on Sandy Ridge Road in 2021 after its leaders decided they could only cover a 5-mile radius around the Market Street station.

A combination of too few volunteers and multiple annexations from surrounding municipalities forced the Colfax Fire Department’s Board of Directors to make the tough decision to dissolve the department.

The day also was emotional for Colfax Fire Chief Dennis Robinson. A 1957 fire at his parents’ home was the catalyst that helped launch the then all-volunteer department.

Robinson and several members of the Colfax Fire Department Board of Directors wiped tears from their eyes as several speakers talked about the department’s long history.

Commemorative items T-shirts and hats commemorating the Colfax Fire Department are being sold for a limited time. Go to https://tinyurl.com/488nvypj to view and order items.

Board member Bob Powell, who volunteered with the department for 23 years, said the transition was bittersweet.

“I feel 100% confident that we are doing the right thing,” Powell said. The dwindling number of volunteers threatened to put the department in danger of not meeting the community’s needs, he explained.

The department, which averages 750 to 800 calls per year, also was facing a 36% reduction this year due to retirements.

With 10 full-time and three part-time firefighters, Robinson said last year the department was able to staff three people per shift — but that left little room to maneuver if somebody was out sick or took a vacation.

And the state requires a four-person response on a structure fire, leaving volunteers having to stay nearby to fill that fourth position if needed.

Property taxes will go up in the district under the budget recently passed by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. The fire district tax will increase from 11.91 cents to 13.6 cents per $100 of valuation.

Eleven of Colfax's firefighters were sworn in Friday as Kernersville firefighters, with loved ones pinning their new badges to their shirts.

In an interview last year, Kernersville Fire Chief Scott Alderman said the town would add a fourth firefighter to each shift and a battalion chief.

“Thank you for your trust in us,” Scott told the crowd of more than 100 people at Friday’s transition service. “We will continue to carry forth the great service you have provided this community.”

Charles Hayes, a retired captain with the Summerfield Fire Department who attended the ceremony, said he believes Kernersville will provide good protection for Colfax. However, he worries about the loss of volunteer departments, which would do things like sponsor local sports teams.

“I’m old school. I don’t like all this change,” Hayes said. “Guilford College is gone. Deep River is gone. Almost all of Fire District 13 has gone to the city.

“The towns, cities, they’re not family-oriented. Colfax used to have fish fries and stuff for the community.”

But Hedgecock said she’s hopeful for the transition, especially after hearing the Kernersville speakers on Friday.

“That would be our desire,” Hedgcock said.

