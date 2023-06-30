COLFAX — A transition-of-services ceremony will be held today to honor the Colfax Fire Department’s contribution to the community and mark turning over its duties to the Kernersville Fire Department.

The volunteer fire department will hold an open house at 4 p.m. at Station No. 16 at 9414 W. Market St., with a formal ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Kernersville will take over fire protection in the 14-square-mile district in western Guilford County. The city department will take possession of the fire station, along with the department’s engine, reserve engine, tanker, brush truck and two command staff vehicles.

The High Point Fire Department took over the department’s second station on Sandy Ridge Road last year after Colfax leaders decided they could only cover a 5-mile radius around the Market Street station.

A combination of too few volunteers and multiple annexations from surrounding municipalities forced the Colfax Fire Department’s Board of Directors to decide last year to dissolve the 64-year-old department.

