Comedian Mike Epps coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — In recent months, the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted only UNCG basketball and the ACC women's and men's tournaments.

This week, the coliseum announced that standup comedian Mike Epps would perform there at 7 p.m. June 12.

He will be joined in the "In Real Life Comedy Tour" by comedians that include Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

Unless one is scheduled earlier, this would be the first live entertainment event at the coliseum since March 2020, said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager.

That's when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down concert tours and the state prevented large gatherings.

Under current state regulations, capacity for the June 12 show will be reduced to 3,000, or 15% of the coliseum's 20,000 capacity.

That follows state rules for indoor events for large venues of more than 5,000 capacity, Brown said.

Seating will be socially distanced.

Ticket prices are $59, $75, $99 and $125, not including fees. They go on sale March 29 at ticketmaster.com.