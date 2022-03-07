Commercial building heavily damaged in fire Sunday afternoon in Burlington, officials say

BURLINGTON — A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to a commercial building Sunday afternoon, according to Burlington fire officials.

When firefighters responded at 4:45 p.m. to a fire at 187 McGrew Drive, they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building, which was a large commercial structure, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. Firefighters arrived in less than 90 seconds from dispatch, officials said.

No one was in the building and the blaze was under control in approximately 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said in the news release.

Fire officials estimated $5,000 in damages to contents in the structure.