 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial building heavily damaged in fire Sunday afternoon in Burlington, officials say
0 Comments
top story

Commercial building heavily damaged in fire Sunday afternoon in Burlington, officials say

  • 0
generic fire.jpg

BURLINGTON — A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to a commercial building Sunday afternoon, according to Burlington fire officials.

When firefighters responded at 4:45 p.m. to a fire at 187 McGrew Drive, they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building, which was a large commercial structure, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. Firefighters arrived in less than 90 seconds from dispatch, officials said.

No one was in the building and the blaze was under control in approximately 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said in the news release.

Fire officials estimated $5,000 in damages to contents in the structure.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

K-pop and AI: How S Korean presidential candidates are wooing voters

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert