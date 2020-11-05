Commissioners move to put Guilford County in charge of homeless services

The Continuum of Care's board of directors manages homeless services in High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County through the nonprofit Partners Ending Homelessness, which has been designated as the administrative group to coordinate the various agencies.

Pamela Palmer, the chairman of the volunteer board for the Continuum of Care, told the commissioners Thursday that her group strongly opposes breaking up the countywide coalition into two groups, and her board has appealed to the county to take over administrative duties.

She said that many homeless-care agencies based in Greensboro don't want to belong to a Greensboro-focused agency that doesn't collaborate with groups in High Point and the county's other towns.

And homeless people would not be able to find help if they don't know where the city limits are, she said.

"Most of the Greensboro members want a countywide (Continuum of Care)," she said.

Lindy Garnette, CEO of the YWCA of Greensboro, which serves the homeless, told the commissioners a countywide organization is much more efficient.

"I believe it's in the best interest of the people that we serve," she said. "It doesn't have anything to do with politics or personalities."