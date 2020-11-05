Commissioners move to put Guilford County in charge of homeless services

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is moving to take over management of a countywide group that provides services to the homeless.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to take steps that would give it managing authority over the Guilford County Continuum of Care, which is an association of about 50 nonprofits that provide services to the homeless from shelters to food and health services.
The Greensboro City Council earlier this year suggested it would challenge that organization by creating its own Greensboro Continuum of Care, a separate organization whose services would be coordinated by city staffers.
The county's action is, in effect, a move to show the federal government that breaking up the current agency would hurt homeless services in the long run.
Some City Council members and staff have said they believe homeless services in Greensboro could be better managed through an agency that concentrates solely on the city.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would have to approve any move to separate Greensboro from the Guilford coalition. Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips wrote in September a letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson that says breaking up the group would hurt the homeless people of Guilford County by fragmenting the services available.
The Continuum of Care's board of directors manages homeless services in High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County through the nonprofit Partners Ending Homelessness, which has been designated as the administrative group to coordinate the various agencies.
Pamela Palmer, the chairman of the volunteer board for the Continuum of Care, told the commissioners Thursday that her group strongly opposes breaking up the countywide coalition into two groups, and her board has appealed to the county to take over administrative duties.
She said that many homeless-care agencies based in Greensboro don't want to belong to a Greensboro-focused agency that doesn't collaborate with groups in High Point and the county's other towns.
And homeless people would not be able to find help if they don't know where the city limits are, she said.
"Most of the Greensboro members want a countywide (Continuum of Care)," she said.
Lindy Garnette, CEO of the YWCA of Greensboro, which serves the homeless, told the commissioners a countywide organization is much more efficient.
"I believe it's in the best interest of the people that we serve," she said. "It doesn't have anything to do with politics or personalities."
Now the county's move must be approved by HUD, County Manager Marty Lawing said. If approved, the county would initially choose the same nonprofit, Partners Ending Homelessness, that coordinates the group of agencies now, to continue its administrative role.
Pandemic response
The county commissioners on Thursday gave their consent to allow Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston to reactivate a countywide committee to combat the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Alston told the commissioners that he has already spoken with the mayors of High Point and Greensboro, city managers, chiefs of police, top Guilford County Schools officials, Cone Health CEO Terry Akin, and local chambers of commerce to convene quickly to address the worsening situation.
On Thursday, state health officials reported 172 new cases in Guilford County and one more death. Since the first case was reported in the state in March, Guilford County has had 12,444 cases of COVID-19 and lost 214 residents to the illness during that time.
Alston said the countywide pandemic group would "identify what those hotspots may be and then be able to address those issues." A regional approach would assist the county in coordinating the response to the pandemic, Alston said. He said a few weeks ago that work could include anything from pinpointing COVID-19 cases in nursing homes to schools or community groups.
"If we had that buy-in, it won't all be on the county," he said.
The first meeting of the group could be Tuesday, he said, and he could report more information to the commissioners at their regular Nov. 19 meeting. He said earlier the county should have a plan of action in December.
