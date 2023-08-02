This year, Greensboro’s National Night Out took place amid a search for answers.

As of now, the city appears on pace to potentially break the record for most homicides in a year. On July 21, Greensboro hit 42 homicides, passing last year’s total of 41 with more than five months to come.

The record for most homicides in a year for the city of Greensboro is currently 62, set in 2020.

This year’s National Night Out saw over 145 neighborhoods register — one of the highest participation rates ever, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Typically, the event serves as a way to encourage community partnership between officers and residents. But to community watches and neighborhood associations, the event isn’t merely an ordinary get-to-know-you with the police department.

For many leaders and families across the city, the event is something they can do to help reduce the wave of violent crime spreading across Greensboro.

One of the goals of National Night Out is to change the community’s perception of police officers, so that people will be more likely to be proactive in asking for help.

“This is a chance for police to respond in a positive environment, rather than one of the worst nights of a person’s life,” said Kate Sigmon, community engagement specialist with the police department.

At New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Margo Crosby worked with the Rev. William F. Wright Jr. to organize a National Night Out with the Ole Asheboro Street Neighborhood Association.

“We bridge the community and first responders,” Crosby said. “Sometimes that trust has been broken for a multitude of reasons, but if New Zion says it’s OK, people might say, ‘Oh it’s OK, we could talk to them.’”

On Tuesday night, New Zion’s parking lot was full of residents from nearby Ole Asheboro and Martin Luther King Drive. A van for Healthy Blue was set up to help people register for Medicaid and tables had been set out to help residents register to vote.

One of the primary goals of the event was to spark a discussion about what residents could do to help prevent violent crime in Greensboro. Under one of the tents, guests could write a statement or thought that would be included in a quilt made by volunteers.

Officer Lennox Spaulding, who has worked with the Greensboro Police Department for 17 years, said that spending time at events like National Night Out is crucial.

“We’re so sure that we don’t have enough time to do stuff like this because we’re going from call to call,” Spaulding said. “This gives us that time. And a lot of the time people are apprehensive about the police, but this gives people who have never approached the police an opportunity to open the lines of communication.”

Elsewhere during National Night Out, local businesses also partner with the Greensboro police department by offering police officers special deals on products. Earlier in the day, AT&T, which was listed on the program’s directory of locations, provided a discounted unlimited data plan and free smart watches to officers.

Police officers have seen a marked increase in financial incentives this year. In June, the city government approved near $10,000 increases for officers’ starting salaries and the department is providing a fleet of new take-home vehicles from Ford.

The city government has touted the increase in salary as a method of attracting recruits to the police department in a set of competitive markets. With the bump in base salary, Greensboro can now offer $8,000 more than the police department in Durham, a similarly sized city.

Jeff Crosby, a lifelong resident of Greensboro and Ole Asheboro, offered a different philosophy to city policing.

“I don’t think we need more policing,” Crosby said. “When do you ever see the words ‘Protect and Serve’? It’s all about law enforcement now.”

Crosby pointed over at a group of children blowing bubbles and laughing near the steps of the church.

“If some of these kids knew cops at that age, they would be way less likely to do some of the things that people do today,” said Crosby. “Police officers were heroes to us. They need to be heroes again.”