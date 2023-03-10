GREENSBORO — As the last of five community meetings held over recent weeks came to a close Thursday night, Police Chief John Thompson said he was feeling grateful for the sense of partnership he felt among those who attended.

"I really had no idea of what to expect going in," Thompson said about the meetings, which kicked off Feb. 20 at Barber Park. "It's really about finding ways the community can work with the department."

Many residents were meeting Thompson for the first time after he became the city's top law enforcement officer in December at age 46. Several residents said they they liked his conversational style and calm demeanor while expressing a willingness to work with him to address concerns.

Thompson said he believes the community recognizes that working together to solve concerns and issues is more effective than divisiveness.

"Communities really want to engage the police department," he said, adding that officers are often invited to attend neighborhood meetings.

Among the four patrol districts, there are two or three community resource officers in each district. However, Johnson said he wants each officer to feel like they also are responsible for engaging the community.

"We're trying to find a balance," he said, especially with the current shortage of patrol officers.

That shortage, he said, and its impact on the community, is among the top concerns voiced during the meetings.

Residents also spoke about their worries about violent crime, especially among youth. Earlier Thursday, the police department said it had identified a 13-year-old as the person accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Tron Davis in February.

Also on Thursday, the Greensboro Police Department was called upon to better train its officers after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in federal court that day by a grieving mother whose 17-year-old son died Aug. 21 in an officer-involved shooting. The District Attorney's Office is reviewing that case.

Although the department declined specific comment on the litigation, Thompson has previously addressed the importance of trust and accountability.

During the first community meeting, Thompson told those in attendance that law enforcement is a difficult job even in good times, and it becomes even harder without trust and community support.

"I don't ask that blindly," Thompson said. "We need to be held accountable."

In that meeting, Thompson addressed a question about racial profiling, which he said was "not acceptable" and added that officers are receiving training to better identify and understand what may be perceived as bias. Complaints, he assured residents, will be investigated.

Thompson said the department plans to hire a consultant to develop a strategic plan that incorporates the community's input and priorities. That input, he said, will be collected during future community meetings likely facilitated by the consultant in the next three to six months.

Looking ahead, Thompson said he would like to schedule time — possibly in early 2024 — to continue his conversations with residents about their thoughts on how the department is doing with meeting expectations.

"There are a lot of other opportunities we have to impact crime that isn't enforcement-driven," said Johnson, who has previously spoken to the importance of community partnerships and support.

Although Thursday's meeting concludes this series, Johnson said it doesn't mean this process of listening and providing feedback is over.

"I truly believe people want to interact and engage again," Johnson said. "I'm excited and hopeful about really involving the community, and to see what they can do working with us."