Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro receives $50 million gift for eldercare, health care
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro receives $50 million gift for eldercare, health care

Carolyn & Maurice LeBauer Park Officially Open (copy) (copy)

Walker Sanders, president of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (left), greets Charles L. “Buddy” Weill Jr. of Greensboro, at the August 2016 opening of the Carolyn and Maurice LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Weill Jr. is the brother of the late Carolyn Weill LeBauer, shown in the photograph.

 Lynn Hey, News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has received a $50 million gift, the largest in its history.

The gift is a bequest from Charles L. “Buddy” Weill Jr., who died on July 1, 2020. It creates a permanent field of interest endowment for capital expansions and improvements of facilities that support eldercare and health care.

The gift was announced Thursday at the foundation's annual meeting.

“This is truly a historic moment for Greensboro,” Walker Sanders, Community Foundation president, said in the announcement. “Buddy’s generosity and vision will have a significant impact on this community for generations.”

A native of Greensboro, Weill enjoyed a successful career in insurance and real estate.

He owned and operated Weill Investment Co. and served as president and chief executive officer of Robins & Weill Inc., which his father had founded in 1911.

Outside of work, he was an active member of real estate industry, higher education, health care and charitable organizations based in Greensboro and across North Carolina, often serving in leadership or officer positions within several at the same time.

He was instrumental in helping to establish Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community, serving as a trustee and chair of the board.

He was the first chair of the Board of Trustees of Cone Health who was not a member of the Cone family. He was also president of the Greensboro Rotary Club.

“Having served on the Foundation’s Real Estate Management Committee and as a former member of our Board of Directors, Buddy was keenly aware of how the Foundation could help him leave a legacy of supporting care for the elderly population in Greensboro,” Sanders said in the announcement. “It is our honor to help make his dream a reality.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

