Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro receives $50 million gift

GREENSBORO — The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has received a $50 million gift, the largest in its history.

The gift is a bequest from Charles L. “Buddy” Weill Jr. who died in June 2020, and creates a permanent field of interest endowment for capital expansions and improvements of facilities that support eldercare and health care.

The gift was announced Thursday at the foundation's annual meeting.

“This is truly a historic moment for Greensboro,” Walker Sanders, Community Foundation president, said in the announcement. “Buddy’s generosity and vision will have a significant impact on this community for generations.”

A native of Greensboro, Weill enjoyed a successful career in insurance and real estate.

He owned and operated Weill Investment Co. and served as president and chief executive officer of Robins & Weill Inc., which his father had founded in 1911.

Outside of work, he was an active member of real estate industry, higher education, health care and charitable organizations based in Greensboro and across North Carolina, often serving in leadership or officer positions within several at the same time.