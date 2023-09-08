HIGH POINT — “I am so, so, so tired. I’m so fed up. I am broken. I’m hurt. All that anger that I have,” Tonya Cuthbertson told U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning about the violence that is stealing loved ones from Triad families.

Cuthbertson founded Mother’s Standing Against Gun Violence after her 23-year-old son, Ernest, and a cousin were gunned down in 2015 in Greensboro. She tirelessly responds to families in need after a homicide, which she told Manning now total 50 for 2023 in Greensboro.

On Thursday morning, Cuthbertson and other community leaders brought their insights to a roundtable discussion about community safety hosted by Manning at The Commons at Congdon Yards in High Point.

“This is really an important discussion,” Manning said about finding ways to reduce gun-related deaths, particularly among children.

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud told Manning that offenders are getting younger — including the youngest of teenagers. Between January and August, there have been 21 victims and 31 offenders between the ages of 10 and 17 involved with gun crimes in High Point. That’s an 8% increase from the same time in 2022, according to police data.

Some teens and young adults are illegally obtaining guns by stealing them from unlocked vehicles, police said. For juveniles, if they have not previously been in trouble with the law, many are released to their parent(s) or guardian while the case is processed in juvenile court.

Brad Lilley, director of High Point Peacemakers, said the community needs to help the next generation make better decisions, instead of ones that lead to individuals picking up a gun.

Jennifer Reavis, executive director of Communities in Schools, said it’s critical for students to have a trusted adult they can turn to in their lives.

“Sometimes your presence can keep someone from doing something wrong,” said Kevin Sellers, a board member of High Point Community Against Gun Violence, who said he visits local schools to walk the halls.

It’s important for young people to know someone cares, Sellers said. That may mean sitting down in the school cafeteria to have lunch and begin building relationships.

He also suggested that churches adopt schools in their neighborhoods.

Cuthbertson said mental health resources also need to be a priority for juveniles who may be headed down the wrong path, and for victims’ families who are processing grief and so much more.

She told Manning she was suicidal after her son’s murder and that local agencies had difficulty finding her the resources she needed at the time.

“I lost my mind when I lost my son,” she said. “I’m a victim responding to victims who have lost their children. ... I refuse to let another mother do this by herself.”

She also is concerned about the toll on officers’ mental health.

“We can do everything that we can do,” she said, “but we’ve got to make sure that those officers, number one, are taken care of because they are our first line of defense.”

Lilley said those in attendance Thursday have a love for their community which drives them to help others.

“It all starts with love,” Lilley said. “We just do what we can do ... but you do it because you really do want to make that change.”