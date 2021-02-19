Cone Health app offers lifeline for overstressed health care workers

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is turning to an app to assist employees in creating a support network to help them stay mentally healthy.
And it is testing a similar app for mental health patients, according to David Heenan of Cone Health Ventures, a partnership of Cone and Prinnovo that develops products and services with entrepreneurs.
The WeCARE app for health care workers went live at Cone in the first week of October and has 200 active users in 50 teams, after an initial testing period with 24 employees.
“We do credit it for … intervening in two potential suicides and countless other instances of peer-to-peer support being provided,” Heenan said. He noted that this is based on usage data, but there’s no way to know for sure because the privacy of users is protected.
Anonymity is part of the attraction of the app, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said.
Employees who sign up for the app build a team, also known as a squad, of people whom they trust and who also have the app.
If anyone on that team feels overwhelmed, they can touch a button — yellow indicating the need for support, and red indicating the need for immediate help.
While other team members are alerted via the app, a series of “grounding questions” pop up to help the sender take a moment to reset until team members can respond. This helps interrupt the impulsive nature of someone considering harming themselves and helps bolster the cognitive thought process of long-term planning, said Aaron Quinonez, a co-creator of the app.
Meanwhile, team members receive a push notification on their phones and, if a red alert is sent, a GPS location of the sender is included.
That built-in GPS locator is one of the unique features of the app, Quinonez said.
It’s needed in case the sender “goes dark” and doesn’t communicate with fellow team members.
“Their teammates can hit that GPS feature and they can navigate directly to the individual’s location,” Quinonez said. “Or they can help navigate emergency services to that person.”
And if the person in distress turns off the GPS on the device they are using, the team still has the last known location to help them find that person, he said.
The app also offers scheduled team check-ins and a daily wellness check, which measures stress, anger and anxiety levels.
Quinonez said that is useful because users can track over time when they are more stressed or depressed.
Quinonez, a Marine veteran who struggled with mental illness and fell into a period of homelessness when he left the service in 2005, said the app is similar to one designed for veterans called Operation Pop Smoke.
“You will have specific dates or times that are triggering events, and a lot of people don't recognize that,” he said.
For veterans, it might be their deployment date, or the date they were injured or lost a buddy, said Quinonez, who served eight years as a communication specialist with the Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. He's working on similar apps for law enforcement and fire departments.
Quinonez, who developed the apps with his wife, Holly, drew from military and scientific studies while developing the Operation Pop Smoke app.
"Because we fight in these small squads, we’re more effective on the battlefield because every member of the squad values the squad over themselves and therefore they will fight harder and longer to stay alive because they don’t want to let the squad down,” Quinonez said.
Sending the alert also introduces hopefulness for being rescued, which helps the person stay in for the fight, he said.
These apps "put the power to save a life in the hands of the person who is closest to the individual struggling with mental health," Quinonez said. "That person keeps them alive long enough to get them to the professional mental health treatment that they need."
Heenan said Cone Health was working with Quinonez in early 2020 to develop an app called QActual for mental health patients, but with the addition of physician supervision.
Clinical leaders saw the app as way to "give a much more robust engagement and support system to patients" being discharged and hoped it would reduce their ER visits.
Based on pre-pandemic data from 2018-19, Cone Health projected in 2020 that Guilford County would see:
• 74.4 civilian deaths by suicide.
• 10.7 veteran deaths by suicide.
• 582 emergency department visits due to attempted suicide.
• 416 hospitalizations resulting from attempted suicide, with an average a length of stay of 5.1 days for medical and 7 days for behavioral health treatment.
• 45.8% 30-day readmit rates.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the health system froze development of projects not related to COVID-19 and the app for patients was put on temporary hold.
However, the pandemic put tremendous stress on hospital staff, so Cone and Quinonez began adapting it for use by employees.
They have restarted work on QActual and are conducting patient trials before rolling that app out.
Officials hope it will not only save lives, but also money, Heenan said.
The average medical cost for emergency room visits related to suicidal ideation is $14,154, according to Cone Health statistics. The average medical cost per suicide is nearly $40,000.
"What suicide is costing the health system is about $1.5 million in direct medical expenditures," Heenan said, "but it cost the community nearly $4 million in lost productivity and peripheral expenses and care that go into that.
"The only reason I say this is because historically there's been a lack of appetite to invest in these things, but what we have done is proven that there's a real ... incentive to put capital towards that," he said.
Jonathan Freeman, who is Cone’s director of spiritual care and wholeness, said the WeCARE app dovetails with the health system’s overall effort to keep employees mentally healthy.
“We're staff who are in the trenches, as it were, who know what each other's going through,” Freeman said. "One of the things that we've noted in our counseling program is, our No. 1 referral to our program is co-workers."
"And in times of acute stress, people tend to isolate. And that's where the internal world, as we call it, gets much, much darker and cloudy, and the thinking becomes even more skewed," he said. "So the connections to a support system, that's the kind of the backbone of this app."
And while some may join simply to help out a co-worker, they may benefit as well.
“They may initially get into it thinking, ‘I'm doing this to help somebody else,’” Freeman said, noting the caregiving mindset of health care workers.