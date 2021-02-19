Cone Health app offers lifeline for overstressed health care workers

"What suicide is costing the health system is about $1.5 million in direct medical expenditures," Heenan said, "but it cost the community nearly $4 million in lost productivity and peripheral expenses and care that go into that.

"The only reason I say this is because historically there's been a lack of appetite to invest in these things, but what we have done is proven that there's a real ... incentive to put capital towards that," he said.

Jonathan Freeman, who is Cone’s director of spiritual care and wholeness, said the WeCARE app dovetails with the health system’s overall effort to keep employees mentally healthy.

“We're staff who are in the trenches, as it were, who know what each other's going through,” Freeman said. "One of the things that we've noted in our counseling program is, our No. 1 referral to our program is co-workers."

"And in times of acute stress, people tend to isolate. And that's where the internal world, as we call it, gets much, much darker and cloudy, and the thinking becomes even more skewed," he said. "So the connections to a support system, that's the kind of the backbone of this app."

And while some may join simply to help out a co-worker, they may benefit as well.