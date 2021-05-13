Cone Health begins vaccinating children 12 and older on Friday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19 on Friday, May 14.
Free appointments can be made starting at 4 p.m. Thursday at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Children’s vaccinations are only available at sites using the Pfizer vaccine. All of the locations listed below also are open to the general public for vaccinations.
“We strongly encourage 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, not only for their own health, but also for the lifesaving impact vaccination can have on those around them who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Dr. Michael Cinoman, Cone Health's executive medical director of pediatric services, said in an news release.
“Thorough clinical trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for this age group,” he said.
Vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds will be available at these sites:
• Burlington: Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane.
• Greensboro: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Cone Health also is hosting vaccine clinics at area high schools, which require parental permission. Those sites are:
• McMichael High School, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, and June 4.
• Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, and June 4.
• Southwest High School, 4364 Barrow Road, High Point, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, and June 8.
• Reidsville High School, 1901 South Park Drive, Reidsville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, and June 9.
• High Point Central High School, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, and June 9.
• Morehead High School, 134 N Pierce, Eden, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 21 and June 11.
• Ragsdale High School, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 21 and June 11.
• Rockingham High School, 180 High School Road, Reidsville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 24 and June 14.
• Eastern Guilford High School, 415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 28.
Following state law and guidance, Cone Health will not require parental or guardian consent for vaccination of those 12 to 15 years old, but the presence of a parent or guardian is encouraged. The health system is honoring school system policies requiring parental/guardian consent for vaccination of school students at high school sites.