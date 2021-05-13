Cone Health begins vaccinating children 12 and older on Friday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19 on Friday, May 14.

Free appointments can be made starting at 4 p.m. Thursday at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

Children’s vaccinations are only available at sites using the Pfizer vaccine. All of the locations listed below also are open to the general public for vaccinations.

“We strongly encourage 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, not only for their own health, but also for the lifesaving impact vaccination can have on those around them who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Dr. Michael Cinoman, Cone Health's executive medical director of pediatric services, said in an news release.

“Thorough clinical trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for this age group,” he said.

Vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds will be available at these sites:

• Burlington: Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane.