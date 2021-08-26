 Skip to main content
Cone Health delays many nonessential surgeries, cites surge in COVID-19 patients
Cone Health delays many nonessential surgeries, cites surge in COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO — To care for growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, Cone Health announced Thursday it is delaying most nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight stay.

The action is effective Monday, Aug. 30, and the health care system is contacting people scheduled for procedures and surgeries if their surgery is affected, Cone Health said in a news release.

Many surgeries will be moved to day surgery centers to avoid taxing hospitals, according to the release.

“We have learned a great deal over the past 18 months that will allow us to efficiently implement this change,” Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone Health senior vice president and chief medical officer, said in the release.

“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September," she said.

The health system said projections show the latest surge in COVID-19 cases peaking in September.

Cone Health said it will rely on the judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which patients should remained scheduled.

Teams at Cone Health have developed guidelines for which procedures would be considered medically necessary, such as heart bypass surgery, and which procedures could be delayed, such as cosmetic surgery.

However, the health system urged people not to delay emergency care when needed.

“Not treating heart attacks and strokes in a timely manner resulted in lifelong disabilities and deaths earlier in this pandemic,” Leschber said. “We are taking this action in part, so that we can continue caring for people with true medical emergencies.”

Cone Health urged people eligible to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Cone Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations. Click here for more information.

The Guilford County health department also is hosting first-dose, community clinics at the following dates and locations:

• 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Open Door Ministries, 400 N. Centennial St., High Point.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Piedmont Classical High School, 4100 Yanceyville Road, Browns Summit.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-7944 or visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.

Walk-in appointments are available but pre-registration is encouraged.

Vaccinations by appointment only are available at 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, and 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

Cone Health also is offering 

