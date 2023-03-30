GREENSBORO — Cone Health has disbanded the centralized transportation hub it began a couple of years ago to help patients get to doctor’s appointments.

Instead, the health care system will rely on its approximately 160 clinical sites to individually assess patients to determine who needs this assistance. The change took effect on Monday.

“We believe we can be more efficient this way,” Doug Allred, spokesman for the health system, said in an email. “Many of our clinical teams are increasingly using telehealth, which does away with the need for transportation. They are better able to coordinate that with their patients.

"We have also learned that a growing number of managed Medicaid plans provide transportation benefits to their enrollees. We want patients to use those resources allowing us to concentrate on people with few if any resources.”

But the switch left Ruth Phillippe panicked when she first learned of it a few weeks ago. “It’s like going along in life and, all of a sudden, there's a monkey wrench thrown in.”

The 69-year-old from rural Rockingham County had come to rely on the service to get her to doctor’s appointments.

“I’ve gotten quotes as high as $130 to $150 for a roundtrip to Greensboro,” said Phillippe, who’s blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other. “That’s a lot of money out of my living expenses.”

Even getting to Reidsville for a doctor’s appointment would cost her $45, she said.

Phillippe’s insurance does not cover transportation to doctor’s appointments. And she needs assistance getting on and off buses or elevated vans, which eliminates using the Regional Coordinated Area Transportation System. The system provides service to doctors within Rockingham County, but drivers cannot help passengers get on or off the van.

On Tuesday, Phillippe was still trying to figure out how she would get to a Reidsville doctor’s appointment next week.

“It happened so fast, I don’t think the doctors’ offices realized it was happening,” she said of the switch.

By Wednesday, however, she was told Pelham Transportation would be taking her to the appointment.

“They are working with me to get to other appointments,” Phillippe said of Cone Health. “They are trying.”

Allred said the nonprofit is retaining the staff from the transportation hub. A coordinator will support community care clinics with transportation coordination and a transportation manager will help staff across Cone Health identify solutions for patients, he said.

“Our Cone Health drivers and vehicles remain at the cancer centers to support their patient transportation,” Allred said.

Jen Nixon, Cone Health’s director of health equity, answered several written questions in an email Wednesday about the change.

Asked how people are being notified of the change, Nixon said: “Per regulations, when a patient expresses the need for transportation, our staff assess needs as part of our social determinant of health screening and advises them of options.”

Cone Health cannot legally advertise transportation services. Federal regulations prohibit compensating people for selecting a particular provider for care that is reimbursable under federal health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

“We encourage patients to let us know all about barriers to care,” Nixon said.

She would not share how many people have been using the centralized service. Cone Health touted the program in 2021 as a way to reduce missed doctor’s appointments and to offer equal care to everyone.

For hospital patients, Cone Health will provide bus passes and taxi vouchers to people who have no other means to get home, Nixon said.

For other patients, she said the health care system will encourage them to use virtual visits, ask family or friends for rides and to also check to see if their insurance will cover transportation costs.

“We continue to provide transportation to patients with needs,” Nixon said in the email. “We see transportation as a social driver of health.”

Nixon said Cone has worked with leadership and staff at clinics to educate them on the transportation issue.

Phillippe worries that others who have been using Cone’s transportation hub services won’t realize the process has changed when they make their next doctor’s appointment.

“A lot of people don't even know the words to use … to say ‘hey, I need help getting to a doctor's appointment,’” she said. “And those are the people that are going to fall really in the cracks.”