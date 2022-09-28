Cone Health, Guilford County Health Department to co-host webinar Oct. 5 about monkeypox

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health will host an educational webinar about monkeypox to help inform residents about the disease.

The online event is scheduled for Oct. 5 between 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is open to all residents. No pre-registration is required.

County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann and Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease specialist with Cone Health, will discuss the monkeypox disease, symptoms, prevention strategies, and testing/vaccination opportunities available in Guilford County.

Residents can watch on Facebook Live on the Guilford County Public Health page, or through Zoom (see details below).

“It is important to partner with health specialists like Dr. Snider to further educate our community about the monkeypox disease," Vann said in a news release. "We are quickly approaching homecoming season for two of our largest, local universities and we want to ensure that people are equipped with the knowledge and tools to prevent transmission and infection."

In Guilford County, a total of 50 monkeypox cases have been reported as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox but milder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

"Communicating with the community is a pillar of our work in public health, and we will continue to use every resource available to reach as many people as we can,” Vann said about the upcoming webinar.

To join the webinar by Zoom, please click on the following link -- or cut and paste the link to your browser:

Meeting ID: 161 539 9842

Passcode: 203359

Or, call in toll-free at 833-435-1820 or 833-568-8864; Meeting ID: 161 539 9842.