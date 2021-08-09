Cone Health now requires appointments for COVID-19 vaccination, testing, as demand for these services rises

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Monday it will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by appointment only, effective immediately, according to a news release from the health system.

It is also opening three additional testing locations.

At the beginning of July, Cone Health staff administered roughly 30 COVID-19 tests a day. Over the course of the past month, that number has increased to around 200 tests a day, Cone Health said.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to keep up with demand for testing and vaccinations, but some patients are still waiting over an hour to be seen,” David Thompson, assistant director of infectious disease for Cone Health, said in the release. “The decision to offer these services by appointment only will reduce wait times and ensure we can staff appropriately to meet demand.”

Those seeking testing or vaccination can sign up for appointments at conehealth.com/covid-19-information. Cone Health also has added the following testing-only locations in Guilford County:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. This site opens Aug. 18 and testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday.