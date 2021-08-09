Cone Health now requires appointments for COVID-19 vaccination, testing, as demand for these services rises

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Monday it will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by appointment only, effective immediately, according to a news release from the health system.
It is also opening three additional testing locations.
At the beginning of July, Cone Health staff administered roughly 30 COVID-19 tests a day. Over the course of the past month, that number has increased to around 200 tests a day, Cone Health said.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to keep up with demand for testing and vaccinations, but some patients are still waiting over an hour to be seen,” David Thompson, assistant director of infectious disease for Cone Health, said in the release. “The decision to offer these services by appointment only will reduce wait times and ensure we can staff appropriately to meet demand.”
Those seeking testing or vaccination can sign up for appointments at conehealth.com/covid-19-information. Cone Health also has added the following testing-only locations in Guilford County:
• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. This site opens Aug. 18 and testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday.
• Wendover Medical Center, 301 Wendover Ave. E., Greensboro. This site opens Aug. 3 through Sept. 3 and testing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
• Evangel Fellowship, 2207 E. Cone Blvd., Greensboro. This site opens Sept. 10 and testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
Cone Health currently offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at five locations in Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties:
• N.C. A&T, 200 N. Benbow Rd., Greensboro.
• CityGate Dream Center, 1423 N. Church St., Burlington.
• Mayco Bigelo Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington.
• Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville.
• Fountain of Youth Ministries, 306 W. Academy St., Madison.
Vaccinations are also available for patients 18 and older at three Cone Health-affiliated primary care practices: Western Rockingham Family Medicine, Triad Internal Medicine Associates and Cone Health Family Medicine Center.
Children 12 and older can get vaccinated at the following pediatric care practices: Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Children, Premier Pediatrics of Eden, Reidsville Pediatrics and Piedmont Pediatrics in Greensboro.
Cone Health will announce additional practices as demand increases.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has been directed by a physician, or has been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should be tested, the health system said. To schedule a COVID-19 test, or to find more information, visit conehealth.com/testing.
The Guilford County Health Department is still offering walk-in vaccinations, though appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure the availability of a dose.
Upcoming vaccination clinics are as follows:
• Aug. 11: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Aug. 12: Wiley Elementary School, 600 W. Terrell St. (mobile unit), 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Aug. 13: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St. (mobile unit), 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Aug. 14: Everchanging Lives Ministry, 1325 Headquarters Drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Aug. 25 and Sept. 1: Greensboro Farmers Market, 501 Yanceyville St. (mobile unit), 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by at (336) 641-7944.
To subscribe to text notifications about community vaccine clinics in Guilford County, text GC19 to 888-777.
Organizations in Guilford County who would like to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call (336) 641-4728.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, including a statewide list, go to www.HealthyGuilford.com and click on "how to get tested."