Cone Health offering booster shots for COVID-19 vaccination

GREENSBORO — Cone Health began offering on Tuesday a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible, by appointment only, according to a news release from the health system.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved a booster dose only of the Pfizer vaccine at this time. The booster shot is recommended by the CDC for certain people six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This includes:

• People ages 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings.

• People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC also suggests the individuals receive a booster shot if:

• They are 18 to 49 years old and have underlying medical conditions.

• They are 18 to 64 years old and are at increased risk of occupational exposure and transmission, such as health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers.

The CDC previously authorized booster shots for immunocompromised individuals in August.

Booster shots for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet approved.