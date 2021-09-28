 Skip to main content
Cone Health offering booster shots for COVID-19 vaccination
Cone Health offering booster shots for COVID-19 vaccination

GREENSBORO — Cone Health began offering on Tuesday a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible, by appointment only, according to a news release from the health system.

Opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved a booster dose only of the Pfizer vaccine at this time. The booster shot is recommended by the CDC for certain people six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This includes:

• People ages 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings.

• People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC also suggests the individuals receive a booster shot if: 

• They are 18 to 49 years old and have underlying medical conditions.

• They are 18 to 64 years old and are at increased risk of occupational exposure and transmission, such as health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers.

The CDC previously authorized booster shots for immunocompromised individuals in August.

Booster shots for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet approved.

Free third-dose vaccination appointments are available at all Cone Health vaccination clinics. Appointments can be made at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those seeking a booster shot will be required to attest that they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Cone Health said its appointments may fill quickly. Other vaccination options are listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

A spokeswoman for the Guilford County health department said the department is not yet offering similar booster shots. 

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

