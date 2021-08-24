Cone Health opening free-standing emergency room, health facility in north Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is opening a free-standing emergency department and health center in north Greensboro early next year, the health system announced in a news release Tuesday.
MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway will be located at Battleground Avenue and Drawbridge Parkway, just off Interstate 840.
The $97 million project is Cone Health’s second free-standing emergency department. The emergency department’s 16 exam rooms and two observation beds will help reduce wait times and volumes at existing emergency department locations, the health system said.
The new 160,000-square-foot facility also will feature:
• Three on-site swimming pools for aquatic therapy.
• A teaching kitchen to help families become more confident in preparing nutritious meals.
• A café that will be open for breakfast and lunch, and for catering needs.
• Supervised recreation services for children, including an indoor playground, available while parents are in appointments or attending classes.
It is Cone Health’s fifth MedCenter, but the release describes the new center as its "first 2.0 version of the concept."
“We are bringing these services together for convenience and to make better health easier to attain,” Deno Adkins, vice president of Cone Health's ambulatory network, said in the release. “Health care consumers want to learn how to better handle stress and how to live healthier lives.
"It’s one thing for someone to share ‘eat healthy’; it’s another thing to participate in a cooking demonstration on how to cook a healthy meal for your family," Adkins said. "This facility will bridge that gap for our community.”
MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway also will have lab, pharmacy and imaging services. Medical services will include primary care, OB/GYN, sports medicine, heart and vascular care, cancer care and other specialists, according to the release.
The design features a “front door” parking deck to make it easier for people to find the closest parking spot so they can enter the facility on the same level as their appointment, according to the release. The release did not give an exact date for the anticipated opening of the facility.
The health system's first free-standing emergency department — Cone Health MedCenter High Point — opened in June 2009. That 75,000-square-foot facility has a 12-bed emergency department.