Cone Health opening free-standing emergency room, health facility in north Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is opening a free-standing emergency department and health center in north Greensboro early next year, the health system announced in a news release Tuesday.

MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway will be located at Battleground Avenue and Drawbridge Parkway, just off Interstate 840.

The $97 million project is Cone Health’s second free-standing emergency department. The emergency department’s 16 exam rooms and two observation beds will help reduce wait times and volumes at existing emergency department locations, the health system said.

The new 160,000-square-foot facility also will feature:

• Three on-site swimming pools for aquatic therapy.

• A teaching kitchen to help families become more confident in preparing nutritious meals.

• A café that will be open for breakfast and lunch, and for catering needs.

• Supervised recreation services for children, including an indoor playground, available while parents are in appointments or attending classes.

It is Cone Health’s fifth MedCenter, but the release describes the new center as its "first 2.0 version of the concept."