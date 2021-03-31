 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health opens COVID-19 vaccinations to people 16 and older
0 comments
breaking top story

Cone Health opens COVID-19 vaccinations to people 16 and older

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Wednesday it is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 16 and older.

People can register for a vaccination at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts can call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with scheduling an appointment.

“This is terrific news for everyone in our area,” said Debbie Grant, chief nursing officer and vice president with Cone Health. “Our goal in beating this pandemic is to achieve herd immunity."

Dr. Brent McQuaid is first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cone Health Green Valley campus in Greensboro on Dec. 18, 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health is following the lead of several area health departments, including Guilford County, in providing life-saving vaccinations to all who want them. Alamance and Rockingham county health departments have also recently expanded eligibility. Vaccines are available for those 16 and older in Alamance and Guilford counties and 18 and older in Rockingham County.

Cone Health offers vaccinations at:

• Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, Greensboro;

• 2401 Eric Lane, Burlington;

• CityGate Dream Center, 1423 N. Church St., Burlington;

• Robert C. Keys Gymnasium, 558 County Home Road, Reidsville;

• Area churches, recreation centers and other places in partnership with area organizations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News