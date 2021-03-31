Cone Health opens COVID-19 vaccinations to people 16 and older

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Wednesday it is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 16 and older.

People can register for a vaccination at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts can call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with scheduling an appointment.

“This is terrific news for everyone in our area,” said Debbie Grant, chief nursing officer and vice president with Cone Health. “Our goal in beating this pandemic is to achieve herd immunity."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health is following the lead of several area health departments, including Guilford County, in providing life-saving vaccinations to all who want them. Alamance and Rockingham county health departments have also recently expanded eligibility. Vaccines are available for those 16 and older in Alamance and Guilford counties and 18 and older in Rockingham County.

Cone Health offers vaccinations at: