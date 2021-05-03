Cone Health opens 'one-stop shop' for women's health care in Greensboro

“That’s the big piece and the mission and intent of this whole building — that we can attract all women in the community and show a way that you can get high-quality care and also address disparities in health care,” Karim-Rhoades said.

Those disparities are the biggest reason why there was a need for a place like MedCenter for Women.

“When you’re looking at disparities, we know that social determinants impact health,” Karim-Rhoades said.

In researching for the facility, Leggett said they found that a woman’s ability to access care is one of the major roadblocks that prevent women from seeking care. Whether it be because of lack of transportation, working long hours or caring for children and families, women often neglect their health care.

Locating all of the services together is a “recipe for success,” Leggett said.

A bus stop right outside the building makes the facility readily accessible. Inside, through a partnership with Food Lion and Backpack Beginnings, women experiencing food insecurity will even be able to receive food on site, specific to their health needs.