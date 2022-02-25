 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health plans to ease some restrictions for those who want to visit patients
0 Comments
top story

Cone Health plans to ease some restrictions for those who want to visit patients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doctor holding patient's hand in hospital
Ariel Skelley

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Friday that more people will be able to visit family and friends who are patients in the health system's hospitals beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

Citing declining cases of COVID-19, Cone Health has eased some of its restrictions at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, and at Annie Penn, Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals. Masks must still be worn at each site.

“Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” Anne Brown, executive director, patient services, Cone Health, said in a news release.

Patient visitation is allowed only during hospital visitation hours, which are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The updated visitation rules include:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• People ages 12 to 18 can visit patients. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Two people a day can visit adults in the hospital. The visitors may change each day during the patient’s stay.

• One person may visit patients with COVID-19. It must be that same person throughout the patient’s stay. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room and cannot go to restaurants, gift shops or other areas of the hospital.

Exceptions regarding visitation can be made for patients nearing the end of life. People are encouraged to talk with the patient’s nurse, according to the news release.

There are no changes for visitors to Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Centers, children and adult emergency departments and day surgery and procedure areas of hospitals.

Complete information about visiting Cone Health facilities can be found online at conehealth.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian skies: Flights rerouted, UK airlines banned

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: Designs unveiled for new school in East Greensboro on site hit by tornado
Education

WATCH NOW: Designs unveiled for new school in East Greensboro on site hit by tornado

Last month, the Guilford County Board of Education took a first look at early drafts of conceptual designs for the new visual and performing arts magnet school. The district tentatively expects to complete it in April 2024 and open it for students that fall. It's planned as a replacement for two of the three elementary school buildings shuttered after a tornado hit East Greensboro in 2018.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert