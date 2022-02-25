Cone Health plans to ease some restrictions for those who want to visit patients

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Friday that more people will be able to visit family and friends who are patients in the health system's hospitals beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
Citing declining cases of COVID-19, Cone Health has eased some of its restrictions at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, and at Annie Penn, Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals. Masks must still be worn at each site.
“Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” Anne Brown, executive director, patient services, Cone Health, said in a news release.
Patient visitation is allowed only during hospital visitation hours, which are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The updated visitation rules include:
• People ages 12 to 18 can visit patients. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Two people a day can visit adults in the hospital. The visitors may change each day during the patient’s stay.
• One person may visit patients with COVID-19. It must be that same person throughout the patient’s stay. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room and cannot go to restaurants, gift shops or other areas of the hospital.
Exceptions regarding visitation can be made for patients nearing the end of life. People are encouraged to talk with the patient’s nurse, according to the news release.
There are no changes for visitors to Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Centers, children and adult emergency departments and day surgery and procedure areas of hospitals.
Complete information about visiting Cone Health facilities can be found online at conehealth.com.