Cone Health plans to ease some restrictions for those who want to visit patients

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Friday that more people will be able to visit family and friends who are patients in the health system's hospitals beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

Citing declining cases of COVID-19, Cone Health has eased some of its restrictions at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, and at Annie Penn, Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals. Masks must still be worn at each site.

“Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” Anne Brown, executive director, patient services, Cone Health, said in a news release.

Patient visitation is allowed only during hospital visitation hours, which are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The updated visitation rules include:

• People ages 12 to 18 can visit patients. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Two people a day can visit adults in the hospital. The visitors may change each day during the patient’s stay.