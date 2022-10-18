Cone Health plans to hold Women's Only 5K Walk & Run on Nov. 6 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Organizers of the 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run announced Tuesday that the event is now scheduled Nov. 6 at Cone Health MedCenter for Women in Greensboro.

The event was rescheduled from Oct. 1 because of the approach of Hurricane Ian, which brought heavy rain, strong gusts and power outages to the Triad.

“We were unable to hold the Women’s Only in person the last two years due to the pandemic. With so many women registered and ready to return, we just couldn’t say, ‘We will try again next year,’” Jill McAllister, special events manager for Cone Health, said in a news release. “We are very thankful to the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Police Department for working with us to make this happen.”

Registered participants who need to pick up race packets can do so Nov. 5 at Omega Sports on Battleground Avenue from noon to 7 p.m., or on race day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MedCenter for Women, located at 930 Third St.

More than 1,900 people have registered for the Women’s Only. Entry fees for the event go to the Mammography Scholarship Fund, which provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or lack the financial means to pay for the screening.

Entry fees also support the Cone Health Alight Program, which provides financial assistance for daily needs of breast cancer patients who qualify, as well as educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.

Here is the schedule for the Nov. 6 event:

11:30 a.m. Onsite registration opens

12:30 p.m. Exhibitors open

1 p.m. Girl’s Mini-Race / Onsite registration closes

2 p.m. Pink Ribbon Partner Fun Run

3 p.m. Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run

4 p.m. Awards

Cone Health Cancer Center treated 978 women with breast cancer last year.

For more details about the event and registration, visit WomensOnly5K.com.