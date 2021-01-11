Cone Health reaches record-high number of patients on its midnight census count Monday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health reached its highest-ever number of COVID-19 patients on its midnight census count Monday.

With 267 COVID-19 patients, the health care system's Intensive Care Units are at 77 percent capacity, according to a recently debuted feature on its website that monitors hospitalizations. The number does not include people who are being treated in the emergency room who may have COVID-19, a hospital spokesman said.

Just last week, Cone Health warned that, at current COVID-19 hospitalization trends, it will fill all 924 staffed beds within its system by Jan. 21 and reach a near 50% shortfall by late April.

The predictions cover Annie Penn, Cone Health's Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro, and Alamance Regional in Burlington.

The 267 COVID-19 patients marks an increase of 13 from the previous day.

Cone Health's hospitalization tracker reveals that from June to early October, hospitalizations hovered around an average of 50 or so patients at a time, but began increasing steadily in late October.

Two months ago on Nov. 11, there were 101 hospitalizations. A month later on Dec. 11, there were 182. The number has been on an uphill trajectory nearly every day since.