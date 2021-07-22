Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

GREENSBORO — Cone Health said Thursday it is now requiring all employees and even volunteers be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective July 30.

The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, said in a news release the decision comes as the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 increasingly dominates new cases in the state and nation.

“I sincerely believe that this decision is absolutely the right thing to do for our patients and the communities we serve,” Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said in the release. “Vaccination is critically important in health care settings. It is one way that we ensure a safe environment for all members of our community.”

The changed stance comes at the recommendation of the North Carolina Healthcare Association. Along with employees and volunteers, medical and dental staff and professional students will also need to be vaccinated, the hospital system said.

Cone Health said the delta variant now makes up 83% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S and from 50-60% in North Carolina. However, health officials believe that figure will likely increase to 95% by the beginning of August.