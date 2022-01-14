 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health says COVID vaccination and testing clinics closed Sunday and Monday due to threat of snow
0 Comments
alert top story

Cone Health says COVID vaccination and testing clinics closed Sunday and Monday due to threat of snow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is closing all of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics Sunday and Monday due to the threat of bad weather.

The closures are meant to protect patients and staff, the hospital system said in a news release.

Affected testing sites

• Shiloh Baptist Church (Greensboro)

• Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (Graham)

• LeBauer Healthcare at Horse Pen Creek (Greensboro)

• Burlington Family Practice (Burlington)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Western Rockingham Family Medicine (Madison)

Affected vaccination sites

• MedCenter High Point Pharmacy (High Point)

• Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (Graham)

• Shiloh Baptist Church (Greensboro)

Mobile clinics planned for those days will also be closed, Cone Health said.

Anyone with an appointment will be contacted to reschedule as soon as possible, Cone Health said.

Set up testing appointment: conehealth.com/testing or 336-890-1188.

Set up vaccine/booster appointment: conehealth.com/vaccine or 336-890-1188.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is Suburu’s STI E-RA, the all-electric race car of the future

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert