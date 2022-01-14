Cone Health says COVID vaccination and testing clinics closed Sunday and Monday due to threat of snow

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is closing all of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics Sunday and Monday due to the threat of bad weather.
The closures are meant to protect patients and staff, the hospital system said in a news release.
Affected testing sites
• Shiloh Baptist Church (Greensboro)
• Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (Graham)
• LeBauer Healthcare at Horse Pen Creek (Greensboro)
• Burlington Family Practice (Burlington)
• Western Rockingham Family Medicine (Madison)
Affected vaccination sites
• MedCenter High Point Pharmacy (High Point)
• Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (Graham)
• Shiloh Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Mobile clinics planned for those days will also be closed, Cone Health said.
Anyone with an appointment will be contacted to reschedule as soon as possible, Cone Health said.
Set up testing appointment: conehealth.com/testing or 336-890-1188.