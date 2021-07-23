Cone Health says employees must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 8

GREENSBORO — Cone Health said Friday employees must show proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 8.

The health care system was one of six across the state that announced Thursday it is now requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination amid a resurgence of the illness due to rising numbers of cases tied to the delta variant.

As of July 30, Cone Health will begin requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They'll have until Oct. 1 to comply and must submit proof of vaccination by Oct. 8, Cone Health said Friday in a news release. Religious or medical exemptions are still being finalized, the health care system said.

Cone Health is requiring all employees, medical and dental staff, professional students and volunteers be vaccinated. The move aligns with recommendations of the American Hospital Association and the North Carolina Healthcare Association, Cone Health said.

So far, 62% of its more than 13,000 workers have been inoculated, Cone Health said previously.