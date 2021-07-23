 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health says employees must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 8
0 Comments
breaking top story

Cone Health says employees must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vaccine (copy)

In this Dec. 18 photo, nurse Teresa Allison holds a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cone Health Green Valley campus. The health care system is now requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof they've been vaccinated by Oct. 8.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Cone Health said Friday employees must show proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 8.

The health care system was one of six across the state that announced Thursday it is now requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination amid a resurgence of the illness due to rising numbers of cases tied to the delta variant.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of July 30, Cone Health will begin requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They'll have until Oct. 1 to comply and must submit proof of vaccination by Oct. 8, Cone Health said Friday in a news release. Religious or medical exemptions are still being finalized, the health care system said.

Cone Health is requiring all employees, medical and dental staff, professional students and volunteers be vaccinated. The move aligns with recommendations of the American Hospital Association and the North Carolina Healthcare Association, Cone Health said.

So far, 62% of its more than 13,000 workers have been inoculated, Cone Health said previously.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Local

Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, said in a news release the decision comes as the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 increasingly dominates new cases in the state and nation. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News