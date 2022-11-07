Cone Health says Women's Only 5K Walk & Run raised more than $88,000

GREENSBORO — Cone Health leaders say more than $88,000 was raised Sunday to help provide screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can't afford one.

Money raised from the 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run will also help breast cancer patients in treatment with financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.

Cone Health said in a news release that 2,159 people registered for the event, which raised $88,037.40.

Claire McDowell of Greensboro was the fastest runner by completing the new course that began and ended at the Cone Health MedCenter for Women in 20:47.71. Tori Churchill of Greensboro finished second with a time of 21:21.65.

“I am always delighted that so many people in our community come here to support local women find and survive breast cancer,” Susan Pedaline, chief nursing officer, Moses Cone Hospital and vice president, Cone Health Maternal-Child Service, said in the news release. “A lack of resources shouldn’t keep women from getting a potentially live saving mammogram. Thanks to these women here today, hundreds won’t.”

Cone Health Cancer Center treated 978 women with breast cancer last year.

Cindy Johnson, executive director of nursing and lab services for Cone Health's outpatient oncology, praised the efforts to treat breast cancer patients.

“But treating the body is not enough,” Johnson said. “Providing support, connecting women with others who have been down the path they are traveling, all of that is hugely important and a big part of what the Women’s Only makes possible.”