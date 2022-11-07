 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Cone Health says Women's Only 5K Walk & Run raised more than $88,000

Women's Only - 2022

Cone Health celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Cone Health leaders say more than $88,000 was raised Sunday to help provide screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can't afford one.

Women's Only - Check 2022

Cindy Johnson and Walidah Karim-Rhoades present the big check of the funds raised for the Cone Health Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Greensboro.

Money raised from the 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run will also help breast cancer patients in treatment with financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.

Cone Health said in a news release that 2,159 people registered for the event, which raised $88,037.40.

With over 220,000 women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer each year, it is important for everyone to educate themselves.

Claire McDowell of Greensboro was the fastest runner by completing the new course that began and ended at the Cone Health MedCenter for Women in 20:47.71. Tori Churchill of Greensboro finished second with a time of 21:21.65.

WO5K_CareLink1_IMG_0495.jpg

Women leave messages of support to breast cancer patients and survivors.

“I am always delighted that so many people in our community come here to support local women find and survive breast cancer,” Susan Pedaline, chief nursing officer, Moses Cone Hospital and vice president, Cone Health Maternal-Child Service, said in the news release. “A lack of resources shouldn’t keep women from getting a potentially live saving mammogram. Thanks to these women here today, hundreds won’t.”

Cone Health Cancer Center treated 978 women with breast cancer last year.

Women's Only - 2022

Cone Health celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Greensboro.

Cindy Johnson, executive director of nursing and lab services for Cone Health's outpatient oncology, praised the efforts to treat breast cancer patients.

“But treating the body is not enough,” Johnson said. “Providing support, connecting women with others who have been down the path they are traveling, all of that is hugely important and a big part of what the Women’s Only makes possible.”

