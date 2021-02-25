Cone Health to close Green Valley COVID-19 only campus next week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The most recent county data shows 2,344 active cases of COVID-19 locally with some 71 people hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Statewide, the number of cases overall stands at 852,981 with a death toll of 11,137 as of Thursday, a little less than a year after the first case was identified in North Carolina.

When the first case arose in March 2020, local health officials looked at how to care for critically ill patients.

After Women’s Hospital moved out of the Green Valley campus in February 2020 to its new site on the campus of Cone Hospital, the former hospital was outfitted as a COVID-19 only site to handle an expected rise in people needing ventilators and intensive care. The 116-bed hospital opened April 13.

Dr. Brent McQuaid, who served as chief medical officer at the Green Valley campus, called the building a "godsend."

Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Guilford County Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.

“By putting most of our COVID-19 patients in one building, we were able to use less PPE (personal protective equipment) when it was hard to get. We also became real experts at treating COVID-19," he said in the release. "Many of the lessons learned are allowing us to close the inpatient facility.”