Cone Health to close Green Valley COVID-19 only campus next week

GREENSBORO — On the day state data showed positive COVID-19 tests had finally fallen below the 5% mark, Cone Health announced that it is closing the site it had set aside a year ago at the pandemic's outset to only treat patients with the illness.
The Green Valley campus, formerly Women's Hospital, will close March 5, Cone Health said Thursday in a news release.
Patients will instead be treated at four other hospital campuses within the health care system — Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro.
The health care system said special COVID-19 units have been set up in those hospitals. However, COVID-19 testing and an infusion clinic, where monoclonal antibodies are used to keep people with COVID-19 from developing severe forms of the disease, will remain at the Green Valley site.
Closing the Green Valley site to patients does not mean that the pandemic is over, Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health's chief operating officer, said in the release.
“It is not time to throw away the masks," she said. "While we are in a different situation from one year ago, we must continue to remain vigilant in all our efforts to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease.”
State data released Thursday shows Guilford County added 160 new cases, bringing the total to 39,483 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The county death toll stands at 551.
The most recent county data shows 2,344 active cases of COVID-19 locally with some 71 people hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.
Statewide, the number of cases overall stands at 852,981 with a death toll of 11,137 as of Thursday, a little less than a year after the first case was identified in North Carolina.
When the first case arose in March 2020, local health officials looked at how to care for critically ill patients.
After Women’s Hospital moved out of the Green Valley campus in February 2020 to its new site on the campus of Cone Hospital, the former hospital was outfitted as a COVID-19 only site to handle an expected rise in people needing ventilators and intensive care. The 116-bed hospital opened April 13.
Dr. Brent McQuaid, who served as chief medical officer at the Green Valley campus, called the building a "godsend."
“By putting most of our COVID-19 patients in one building, we were able to use less PPE (personal protective equipment) when it was hard to get. We also became real experts at treating COVID-19," he said in the release. "Many of the lessons learned are allowing us to close the inpatient facility.”
More than 4,700 people with COVID-19 have been treated at Cone Health, the health system said. Most of them were cared for at the Green Valley campus.