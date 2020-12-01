Cone Health urges community to help reduce 'alarming' number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

GREENSBORO — An "alarming" number of COVID-19 patients are being treated at Cone Health hospitals, prompting discussions with surgeons about which procedures could be delayed to free up beds if necessary, according to information Cone Health provided Monday to local government officials.
Cone Health has not called for a hold on elective surgeries, an option the health system's leaders would like to avoid.
"That decision depends on how much partnership we get from the community," Vi-Anne Antrum, senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Cone Health, said by telephone Tuesday about the need to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations. "It is incumbent on us to be prepared."
Cone Health projected a few weeks ago that its staff would be caring for 150 COVID-19 patients by late December across five hospital campuses in Guilford, Rockingham and Alamance counties. On Monday, Cone Health was treating 151 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and expects that number to rise to 260 by Dec. 25.
"As of today, we can find beds for 249 patients throughout the health system based on staffing and room requirements to treat COVID-19 patients," Cone Health said in its update to local officials. "We are working diligently to find and convert additional beds throughout the health system."
Statewide, a record-high 2,033 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday with 97% of hospitals reporting, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It marked the fourth-consecutive day the state set a record for hospitalizations and the first time they passed 2,000. And more than 10% of tests were positive for the virus in the most recent state data available. That's double the state's goal to stay below 5%.
Antrum said clinicians have yet to see the full impact of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, and health care leaders are concerned about a surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from upcoming holiday celebrations. That's on top of flu season, which is why officials are encouraging people to get an annual flu shot to help prevent additional hospitalizations.
While some other hospitals around the country are reaching capacity, Antrum said Cone Health is fortunate to have converted the former Women's Hospital earlier this year into what is now called the Green Valley campus to care for the sickest COVID-19 patients.
The Green Valley campus will continue to be used to treat patients with severe acute respiratory failure, according to information sent to local officials.
"COVID-19 patients not in severe acute respiratory failure will be treated at other campuses," Cone Health said in the update. "Patients needing pediatric, trauma or neurosurgery specialty care will be treated at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Generally speaking, other patients will be admitted to an isolation unit at the campus where they were first admitted."
Antrum urged residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and follow other safety measures.
"Anyone can be infected with this virus and transmit it unknowingly to others," she said. "Honestly, the best gift anyone can give us is to take the precautions to keep everyone safe. If they could do that, we would be eternally grateful."
