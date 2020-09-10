THURSDAY'S COVID-19 UPDATE

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,212 new cases on Thursday. So far, 180,754 state residents have been infected.

In Guilford County: Local health officials reported 140 cases and two more deaths since Wednesday. Since March, when the pandemic first hit the state, there have been 7,468 cases and 166 deaths.

N.C. deaths: Since Wednesday, 32 more state residents have died from COVID-19 and its related symptoms — 2,990 overall.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 928 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of symptoms related to the coronavirus.