Cone scales back COVID testing, vaccination efforts

GREENSBORO — With COVID-19 case numbers dropping, Cone Health is scaling back its testing and vaccination efforts.

After Friday, Cone Health will no longer offer weekly testing and vaccination clinics at the N.C. A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center and testing at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall, the health system said in a news release.

New cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness have dropped precipitously in the past month. State data shows 10,513 new cases were reported on Feb. 9. By comparison, 1,783 new cases were reported today.

Vaccines will still be available at Cone Health pharmacies, outpatient clinics and through Cone Health Mobile Health, which serves homebound patients and those in long-term care facilities. And Cone Health will continue to offer community testing at 4810 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Appointments are still required to get tested or vaccinated. Make appointments at conehealth.com/testing, conehealth.com/vaccine, or by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.