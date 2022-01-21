Confused about when to get a COVID-19 test or vaccination boost? You're not alone.

“A person with symptoms and a negative COVID antigen test should retest in a couple days — if the test turns positive, that is considered a 'real' positive,” Murray said. “There is a lot of COVID out there and we should expect to find lots of infections.”

As for getting the vaccine, health officials said vaccinated people should check their vaccine card to make sure they’re eligible for a booster shot.

People who have had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series are eligible at least five months after their second shot, according to the CDC’s website. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible two months after receiving their shot.

After a COVID-19 infection, the CDC now says people can get vaccinated as soon as the symptoms are over and the person has ended their isolation period, Murray said.

And with the winter weather we’ve been receiving, health officials recommended checking to see if vaccination and testing sites have temporarily closed or changed their hours.

Scheduling an appointment also is helpful to health officials, Lambeth said.