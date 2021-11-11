Consumer sentiment remains low in NC, latest HPU Poll shows

HIGH POINT — Consumer sentiment remains low in North Carolina, according to data from the High Point University Poll.

The poll's consumer sentiment index dipped to 65.2 in November, according to data released on Wednesday. That's down from 71.4 in February and the lowest it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rising prices, labor scarcity and supply chain constraints are holding consumer sentiment low," Daniel Hall, business school dean and associate professor of economics, said in a news release.

The consumer sentiment index is based on five questions about different aspects of how survey participants view the U.S. economy and their own personal finances. It stood at 86.4 in October 2019, before dropping to 74.4 at both points it was measured amid the pandemic in 2020.

Findings for the individual questions show why the overall index fluctuates year to year, but has remained low, reflecting pessimism among consumers, HPU Poll said in a news release.

The latest index results show:

• 23% of North Carolina residents said they are better off financially than they were a year ago, compared to 24% of those who responded in February.