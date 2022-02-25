Continued treatment will keep WFMY anchor Julie Luck off the air for months after cancer diagnosis

But the pathology report after surgery would find that the cancer had spread to several lymph nodes.

"Stage 3A," Luck said of words that would come next.

The diagnosis means three months of chemotherapy but usually good outcomes, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It had been her husband, John, who had pushed her to get her first colonoscopy. While experts have long recommended getting the procedure at age 50, new guidelines set just last year had lowered the age to 45 for most people without a family history.

Luck had just turned 50 and didn't have a family history or fall into a high-risk category. She felt fine.

As someone who is quick to do for others, she's learning to let others fluff up her pillows, if they want to.

"This has been a journey that has taught me the importance of relying on others," Luck said.

She credits the hospital staff at Wesley Long, her loving husband and family, supportive colleagues, generous friends and the outpouring of support of the community.