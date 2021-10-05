Controversial billboard taken down in Greensboro after complaints it promoted conspiracy theories

Reddit commenters called the billboard ignorant.

"A real estate agent using right-wing conspiracy signals to sell property," one commenter wrote. "Wow."

The billboard was installed by a now-former agent with the Keller Williams office, according to Broker-In-Charge Bill Warmath.

"It was installed without the permission of the then-Broker-In-Charge of our firm," Warmath said in an email.

Warmath went on to say that the billboard's "inaccurate and inflammatory content" didn't reflect the "core values and guiding principles" of Keller Williams One.

"As a result, once I found out about its existence, I required it to be removed as soon as possible," Warmath said.

The advertisement was taken down within a week of Warmath learning of it and the agent — the "Chris" referenced on the billboard — is no longer affiliated with the Keller William office, Warmath said.

Lamar Advertising, the company that owns the N.C. 68 billboard, also said the message was "not sufficiently vetted" before it was posted.