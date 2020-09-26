Cooper appoints local attorney to fill judicial vacancy on Guilford County District Court

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — An assistant district attorney in Guilford County has been appointed to a judicial vacancy on the Guilford County District Court.

Ashley Watlington-Simms fills the seat vacated by Judge Betty Brown, who had served on the court since 2008. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the appointment Friday in a news release.

Watlington-Simms, who was a nurse before becoming an attorney, has been an assistant district attorney in Guilford County since 2013. A Western Carolina University graduate, she received a Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law, according to the release.

The local bars included Watlington-Simms among recommendations to fill previous openings on the District Court in 2018 and 2019.