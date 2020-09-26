 Skip to main content
Cooper appoints local attorney to fill judicial vacancy on Guilford County District Court
Cooper appoints local attorney to fill judicial vacancy on Guilford County District Court

RALEIGH — An assistant district attorney in Guilford County has been appointed to a judicial vacancy on the Guilford County District Court.

Ashley Watlington-Simms fills the seat vacated by Judge Betty Brown, who had served on the court since 2008. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the appointment Friday in a news release.

Watlington-Simms, who was a nurse before becoming an attorney, has been an assistant district attorney in Guilford County since 2013. A Western Carolina University graduate, she received a Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law, according to the release.

The local bars included Watlington-Simms among recommendations to fill previous openings on the District Court in 2018 and 2019.

