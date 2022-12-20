Cooper commutes sentence of Janet Danahey, known for Campus Walk fire

GREENSBORO — A woman who set a fire near UNCG that killed four young adults two decades ago — at the time, the deadliest fire in the city — is getting her prison sentence commuted by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Janet Danahey will be eligible for parole on Jan. 1, according to Cooper’s office. The Democratic governor also commuted the sentences of five others on Tuesday.

Gone too soon Killed in the Campus Walk fire were sisters Donna and Rachel Llewellyn (from left), Elizabeth Harris and Ryan Bek.

“It has made my Christmas,” said attorney Don Vaughan, who had presented Danahey's plea to the governor.

Danahey, a former Olympic torchbearer and who was 23 at the time, admitted setting fire to Christmas decorations on a couch just outside the Campus Walk apartment of Thad Johnston, an ex-boyfriend who had recently broken up with her.

The fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 left so many unanswered questions of what might have been for young people on the cusp of their lives who had been inside apartment 904-K and didn't survive.

Behind bars In explaining why Danahey was released, the state noted she had been a model prisoner.

"I never celebrate Valentine's Day — ever," said Rhonda Colwell in a February interview with the News & Record that looked back on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

Twenty years ago, Colwell barely escaped with her life. After making it outside through heavy smoke just before the building's wooden stairs collapsed, she saw others jump.

"You heard the screaming," recalled Colwell, now a wife and mother. "All of us were in such a state of shock."

Four didn't make it: Sisters and Page High School graduates Rachel Llewellyn, 21, a UNCG honor student who aspired to be a nurse and Donna Llewellyn, 24, who worked in the school's financial aid office and planned to continue her education; UNCG music major Elizabeth "Beth" Harris, 20, who sang on three campus choirs; and Ryan Bek, 25, who had been a women's studies major at Guilford College and was Llewellyn's boyfriend.

Asleep at the time, the four were inside and apparently tried to flee by using the wooden staircase leading out of the building. But it was already destroyed.

In the years since, some people want to forget that night. Some can't.

And for others, Danahey's release likely won't sit well.

“Ensuring fairness in our justice system through executive clemency is a responsibility I take seriously,” Cooper said in a statement.

In explaining the reasoning behind Danahey's release, the state noted she had participated in a number of educational programs.

In a News & Record interview after her sentence, Danahey said one of the reasons she pleaded guilty was because of the pain she caused, even though it meant she would spend the rest of her life in prison.

Once behind bars, Danahey said she had forgiven herself. "What I did was stupid and horrible, but I know I didn't intend to hurt anyone.''

She had met numerous other women in prison who were there because of one thoughtless moment.

Her parents sought out Vaughan, an attorney who was on the City Council at the time and was a specialist in filing clemency appeals, to handle a request to former Gov. Bev Perdue in 2012 on her behalf. It sparked a range of emotions in the community. The ability to set a prisoner free or shave a sentence is one of the most powerful decisions a governor can make.

Clemency or incarceration? One bad decision by Danahey ended four lives and sent her to prison for 20 years. But was that long enough? Some aren't so sure.

Some people, including legal scholars, argued that the sentence didn't fit the crime and the District Attorney's office was overreaching in not considering lesser charges such as manslaughter. Others argued that Danahey could never serve enough time for what she had done.

Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin, one of the more prominent people to sign the letter to Perdue, didn't know Danahey or her family before the fire but had started visiting her in prison. He was among a sympathetic group that grew to include Doug Galyon, a former chairman of the state Department of Transportation, businessman Mike Weaver, former N.C. Supreme Court Justice James Exum and Tom Ross, a former president of the UNC System.

Perdue didn't act on the request. Her successor, Gov. Pat McCrory, signed the commutation order in 2017, which made Danahey possible for parole on Jan. 1, 2029. The decision deeply divided the community.

"The thing that bothers me the most about this is I’ve sat in a room on more than one occasion and looked those parents in the eye and said she would go to prison for the rest of her life and would never get out," Howard Neumann, the since-retired chief Guilford County prosecutor who handled the case, said in early 2022. "The governor has the legal right to do whatever he wants to, but I don’t think he called those victims' families and said: 'What do you folks think about it?'"