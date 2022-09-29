Cooper: 'Today is the day to get ready' as Ian starts to regain hurricane strength

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper warned Thursday that Tropical Storm Ian could regain hurricane strength before reaching South Carolina and North Carolina, calling the storm “dangerous and even deadly.”

Search and swift-water rescue teams have been deployed across the state in advance of Ian’s arrival, particularly in the western counties where landslides are possible. Roughly 1,500 chainsaws are available for cleanup and rescue, along with 11,000 barricades, 1,400 trucks and 400 backhoes.

Cooper urged state residents to prepare for power outages, which are expected but not in widespread numbers, and to check their battery and water supplies. He offered sympathy for victims in Florida left “devastated” by Ian, where the storm flooded homes, cut off a popular barrier island and left nearly 2.7 million people without power before moving over the Atlantic and turning north.

The Democratic governor's warning follows a state of emergency he declared on Wednesday, lifting some state regulations to allow farmers to quickly clear crops and livestock out of the storm’s path.

Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 150 mph winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S.

While scientists generally avoid blaming climate change for specific storms without detailed analysis, Ian’s watery destruction fits what they have predicted for a warmer world: stronger and wetter hurricanes, though not necessarily more of them.

“Today is the day to get ready,” Cooper said at a news conference. “This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly.”

Forecasters call for Ian to reach the coast of North Carolina tonight and move west through the state, dumping anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of rain.

The greatest threat remains flash flooding, especially Friday afternoon and into the evening, when the downpour will be heaviest.

Parts of the system are also expected to move through North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.

The fast, heavy rains could trigger landslides in the mountain counties and river flooding further east, though dry August and September months have left most rivers low enough to take storm runoff.

North Carolina Emergency Management reported Thursday that significant flooding events are possible along the North Carolina/South Carolina border and the Charlotte area.

“We are going to see probably some continued shifts and evolution of where this storm will actually make landfall in South Carolina tomorrow,” said Will Ray, the agency's director.

Ray said that state officials are monitoring the storm so they will be able to “quickly pivot and adjust ... ready to move those resources around, particularly as it relates to immediate emergency sheltering.”