GREENSBORO — On the highly-automated factory floor at Core Technology Molding Corps. in East Greensboro, there are lots of whirring machines and not so many people.

One of the easiest employees to spot is Karla Rea. She and a co-worker sit in a glass-walled "clean room" in the middle of the facility, assembling and inspecting medical devices.

Core Technology's business is manufacturing plastic items and components of all kinds — from plastic golf tees, to car parts, to filter assemblies for various types of vaccines. The company has about 50 employees.

Rea has been putting together filter assemblies that will be used by a pharmaceutical company to manufacture a vaccine that protects against strains of human papillomavirus (HPV).

"I'd love to see how it works," she said of the filter assembly.

The devices will be used to filter out any impurities in the vaccine, according to Core Technology CEO and owner Geoff Foster. He said he needs humans doing this work because it's very detailed, and there are big risks. As with any medicine, contamination of a vaccine could lead to health problems, or even death.

Each day, Rea suits up in a hairnet, gown and booties to head into the sterile environment of the clean room.

She inspects the filter parts made in the plastic molding machines at the factory to make sure there're no impurities — for example, if there are little black spots or flecks embedded inside the plastic, that's no good.

That's in addition to filling out paper work and putting the filter assembly parts together.

It's repetitive work. Knowing that these are medical devices, and just how expensive an error could be for the factory, helps Rea keep her head in the game to avoid mistakes.

She's become best friends with the woman she works with in the clean room, as a result of spending eight hours a day together, she said.

Rea is a 2020 graduate of Eastern Guilford High School, whose first job out of school was as a warehouse picker and packer, working with the clothing brand, "Simply Southern."

She applied for the job at Core Technology after hearing about the factory from family members who had also worked there. She's now been with the company a little over a year and half. She switched into the clean-room role from another position when she swapped shifts partway through.

Her favorite part about working there, she said, is the family atmosphere.

"They look out for people and we do things together," she said.

She looks to work her way up at Core Technology and also to save up to start her own cosmetology business, doing microblading and other procedures for clients.

Her advice for anyone who might be interested in employment at Core Technology: "Just be ready to work."