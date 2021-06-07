 Skip to main content
Counting Crows coming to White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum
Counting Crows coming to White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum

Adam Duritz,

Adam Duritz, frontman for Counting Crows

 Dawn Kane

GREENSBORO — Rock band Counting Crows will perform on Sept. 28 at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex. 

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show, part of the band's Butter Miracle tour, are $85 and up for reserved seats and $35 for general admission on the lawn.

A Counting Crows artist presale and VIP package sales for the tour 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

VIP packages include exclusive merchandise and access to a special soundcheck experience. Visit CountingCrows.com for all the details.

Frank Turner, Seán Barna and Matt Sucich are set as support acts for the tour.

The Butter Miracle tour announcement comes days after the release of "Butter Miracle, Suite One," a four-track, 19-minute suite available now worldwide.

