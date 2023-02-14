GREENSBORO — The last time Phillip Woods “had a disagreement” with his wife, he says with a laugh, they were living in a two-room home with a wood-burning stove.

“I almost froze that night,” said the now Rev. Phillip Woods, now 90.

The stove was in the bedroom — the room she was in, with their two children, while he slept in the other room.

“I tipped back in there thinking she might be up and mad — but they were all sound asleep,” Woods said. “I nearly froze that night. That was the last time I walked away mad.”

Pretty impressive since they took their vows on Feb. 7, 1953 — the same year Britons celebrated the coronation of a young Queen Elizabeth, who died last September.

“It’s been the Lord,” his wife Claudia, 86, who, despite her memory sometimes failing, tells their six children.

Cupid couldn’t have shot a straighter arrow.

While in high school, Phillip Woods spotted a beautiful young woman at church in a pink outfit one Easter. It was Claudia, and he was instantly smitten.

“I know the Lord loves me,” Phillip Woods jokes.

That’s because he would get the chance to meet her soon after. It was on the Fourth of July in 1949 when he spotted her and her cousins at a baseball game. He happened to be driving his father’s brand new 1949 Chevrolet.

When the game was over, he offered them all a ride home.

Soon they were dating. He used his monthly $13 paycheck as a school bus driver to buy her a watch one Christmas.

By 1953, they would exchange vows.

He worked for a trucking company for 20 years before getting his first assignment as a pastor. She worked as an assistant cafeteria manager when the children were in elementary school.

“She was especially known for her sweet potato pie,” said daughter Claudia Butts of Jacksonville. “It tastes like candy to me. So good.”

They taught their children love, patience and faithfulness and later put all six of them through college, including two preachers, a lawyer and a periodontist among them.

They took the time to sow into their community and church. She nurtured a youth community choir.

He was later recognized by the North Carolina General Baptist Convention after 50 years as a church pastor.

As a pastor’s wife, she was the president of the Cedar Grove Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary at the same time that Phillip Woods was the Moderator of the Cedar Grove Baptist Association for a number of years.

Today, they still live independently in Reidsville.

At 90, Woods still drives to the post office to pick up his mail every day, and today, that route includes picking up Valentine’s Day treats for the woman he still calls his “Sweetie Pie.”

In the past, that’s meant flowers and those pecan patties that she was fond of until recent dental work.

This year, he’s on the hunt for chocolate without the nuts.

Anything, he says, for his Valentine.