Country Park in Greensboro closed after landscaper injured in work-related accident, officials say

GREENSBORO — Country Park is temporarily closed after a landscaper was injured when a piece of equipment rolled on top of him on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Shortly after 10 a.m., a "public accident" occurred near the park's entrance at Forrest Lawn Drive, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said a landscaper was taken to the hospital after a piece of equipment rolled on top of him. Glenn could not comment on the severity of the man's injuries.
Greensboro Parks & Recreation announced about 10:35 a.m. via social media that the park is closed until further notice.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.