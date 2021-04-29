 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country Park in Greensboro closed after landscaper injured in work-related accident, officials say
0 comments
alert top story

Country Park in Greensboro closed after landscaper injured in work-related accident, officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Country Park is temporarily closed after a landscaper was injured when a piece of equipment rolled on top of him on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after 10 a.m., a "public accident" occurred near the park's entrance at Forrest Lawn Drive, Greensboro police said in a news release.  

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said a landscaper was taken to the hospital after a piece of equipment rolled on top of him. Glenn could not comment on the severity of the man's injuries. 

Greensboro Parks & Recreation announced about 10:35 a.m. via social media that the park is closed until further notice.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Floyd's brother, other families, talk to Sen. Scott

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in single-vehicle wreck Friday in Greensboro
Local

Man killed in single-vehicle wreck Friday in Greensboro

Eduin Sosa Arteaga, no age or address released, was headed east on I-40 when he tried to take Exit 222 at the last minute and lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, police said in a news release. The van skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News