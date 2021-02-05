County will offer 3,800 COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer 3,800 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week.

Eligible people will be able to sign up beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health said Friday that the appointments will be available online or by phone. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

According to a news release, the availability depends on the number of doses allocated by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and "demand far exceeds supply."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only those 65 and older and health care workers are eligible for vaccines at this time.

County clinics are at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Last week, the county offered 5,000 appointments for residents. They were gone within two hours.

There are two ways to get access to appointments:

By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2).

Online at www.healthyguilford.com.